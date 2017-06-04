The video will start in 8 Cancel

A stunning aircraft display wowed the bumper crowds who flocked to enjoy the Brighouse 1940s weekend.

Organisers estimate that 30,000 people filled the streets, soaking up the vintage atmosphere.

The highlight of Saturday afternoon was a fly over by an RAF Mark Vb Spitfire.

The aircraft was specially flown over from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire by Flight Lieutenant Antony “Parky” Parkinson MBE.

The town centre streets were filled with vintage displays, dancing and singing, hundreds of people in vintage outfits as well as civilian and military vehicles.

New this year was a WW2 tank alongside artillery, anti-aircraft batteries, a full size Spitfire replica and an American half-track.

The town’s many independent shops showed their support by putting on special displays with staff donning 40s style dress.

The family event also included a

street market, free canal boat rides courtesy of the Calder Navigation Society, a fun fair, free vintage bus rides and street entertainment.

It was organised by the volunteers of the Brighouse Business Initiative whose aim is to keep the town centre thriving.

Now in its fifth year this event is responsible for bringing in over £1m to the town.