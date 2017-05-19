Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN from Dewsbury has been jailed for his part in a road race in which another man killed four young people while he was driving at 140mph.

Andrew Kirkwood, 33, was sentenced to 42 weeks after pleading guilty to the encouragement of dangerous driving, after one man involved in the race with others drove into the back of a quad bike killing young dad Ryan Beal, 20, Brandon Brown, 20, Alexandra Binns, 18, and Terrie Louise Kirby, who was celebrating her 16th birthday.

Daniel Raynor, 24, and Matthew Todd, 23, were both jailed for nine years at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday) for causing death by dangerous driving.

Raynor, from Barnsley, was driving at 140mph in a 60mph zone when he drove into the back of the quad bike carrying the four on the Hemsworth bypass in September 2015.

Nine other men were also sentenced for their part in the race, which was likened to the film the Fast and Furious in court.

Det Insp Richard Holmes, from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “For so many young lives to be lost in a single incident was truly shocking and it is no exaggeration to say that police officers who dealt with this case have been seriously affected by what they saw and experienced.

“Driving at this speed, on a 60mph road, was an act of utter stupidity and extreme recklessness which frankly beggars belief."

He added: “Raynor posed a massive danger to anyone else he came into contact with on that road and tragically, when he did, the consequences of his actions were devastating.

“Clearly a number of others have been found of or pleaded guilty to their own participation in the incident and we are pleased they have been or awaiting sentence by the courts.”

In a joint statement, the families of Alexandra, Brandon, Terrie Louise and Ryan, said: “No sentence will ever make up for what was done to our families on September 27, 2015.

“We lost sons and daughters just entering the prime of their lives. We lost the chance of seeing the people they would have grown into, and the family lives they could have had.

“The pain of that loss may lessen but it will never go away, and our families will always be left with the knowledge they will never again be whole.”