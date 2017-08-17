The video will start in 8 Cancel

Teenagers across Huddersfield are celebrating exceptional exam results.

Greenhead College was ranked as the best performing sixth form college in the whole of Yorkshire.

The college, which is on Greenhead Road, once again achieved incredible A Level results .

This year, the overall pass rate at the college was 99.4% - with 63.3% of all grades at A*-B.

More than 20 students gained A*/A in four or more subjects and a whopping 180 gained A*/A in 3 subjects. More than 1,000 students gained passes in three or more subjects.

Pupils Louise Adams and Jack Hopkins both gained four A* grades each.

Principal Simon Lett said: “I am immensely proud of these magnificent results, which are actually even better than last year’s achievements.

“The hard work and commitment of our students have clearly paid off and they will now go on to achieve even greater success at university or in employment.

“I would also like to thank our brilliant staff for the steadfast support and guidance they have given our students.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield New College, which is on New Hey Road, celebrated its best A Level results in recent years .

This year, the overall pass rate at the college was 99% - with 43% of all grades at A*-B.

Pupils Shaun Milne and Jessie Ray both gained two A* grades and one A grade each.

The pass rate at the college for vocational A Levels was also 99%, with 90% achieving a distinction*, distinction, merit grade profile.

Principal Angela Williams said: “Despite our worries about the new, much more challenging linear A Levels, our students have done themselves and us proud by achieving the best ever A Level results of the last ten years.

“They are college record breakers, as are our vocational A Level students, who also achieved the best ever vocational A Level results of the last 10 years.

“It has been a genuine privilege working with such gifted and talented young people over the last two years and we wish each and every one of them a very bright future, full of happiness and further success.”

Across Kirklees, the average A level pass rate was 98.8%, with many institutions reporting 100% pass rates for vocational courses.

Clr Masood Ahmed, Cabinet member for children, said: “I am very proud of the hard work and dedication young people across Kirklees have demonstrated.

“Our excellent schools and colleges play a huge part in supporting their students to achieve the results they need.

“We should all be celebrating another year of excellent results as it is these young people who will have a central role in supporting the economic resilience of our communities, ensuring Kirklees remains a wonderful place to live, learn and work.”