Tributes have been paid to a 16-year-old schoolgirl who had aspirations to be a doctor who died tragically on Tuesday.

Holly Broadhead of Batley Grammar School was described as a clever and popular teenager by family friend Michelle Grainger-Mead.

And messages of support have been left on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

Pam K Sahota said: “So devastating, my daughter’s age. My heart goes out to her parents. RIP.”

Laura Jane Nwanyaka posted: “No age, condolences to family and friends at such a sad time.”

Anne Hirst said: “How sad, the poor young lady, what must her family be going through. RIP.”

Kully Sandhu said; “RIP Holly ....My thoughts are with your family and friends, very sad.”

Rukhsana Parveen posted: “Very sad news. Such a young beautiful life. My thoughts with her loved ones.”

Martin Allan said: “My thoughts and Heart go out to all your Family and Friends....RIP Holly.”

And Julia Matthews posted: “So very sad, young lady Holly RIP. My heart felt condolences to her family and friends.”

Earlier, Michelle Grainger-Mead said: “I was lucky enough to have known Holly and what an incredible young lady she was.

“Not only was she immensely bright and talented, she was also kind-hearted, funny, selfless and generous in spirit; a rare combination in someone so young.

“Gomersal has lost a budding doctor. As you can imagine it has been a huge shock to her whole family and they are still trying to come to terms with their new reality.

“Holly was a ‘Shining Star’ and although no longer with us, her memory will burn brightly in all who knew her.”

In a joint statement, Batley Grammar School executive principal Brigid Tullie and acting headteacher Gary Kibble said: “Dear Parents/Carers. It is our extremely sad duty to report the tragic death of one of our students.

“We have been informed that Year 11 student Holly Broadhead passed away earlier this week. We are all shocked and saddened by this terrible news and I am sure you will join our entire school community in offering deep condolences to Holly’s family.

“Holly started Batley Grammar School in September 2012 and was always an exceptional student, delightful to teach, conscientious and caring.

“She had aspirations to enter a career in medicine and, as a school, we had no doubts she had both the necessary characteristics and academic qualities to achieve this.

“A talented all-rounder, Holly was an exceptional artist and was learning to play piano, as well as involving herself in other extra-curricular activities, reflecting her love of learning.

“Holly will be missed tremendously by so many people, including of course her many friends at school. We can assure you that supporting our students is of the utmost importance and that specially trained staff are in school, available to any student who would like to speak with them at any time.

“Our thoughts are with Holly’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Holly is believed to have been found hanged. West Yorkshire Police said they are treating the death as a “non-suspicious”.

A file has been passed to the coroner and an inquest will be opened and adjourned in due course.

