Residents in Linthwaite called the police after the narrow lane outside their homes was mysteriously closed.

Homes facing Slantgate have become inaccessible by car after workmen dug up part of the road and then placed cones and signs around it.

Worried about access for emergency vehicles, worried residents called police about the road block.

Now the puzzle has been solved after Yorkshire Water revealed it was carrying out work to fix a leak.

David Townend, 72, said local people had received no prior warning of the closure, which left some elderly and disabled residents concerned. Slantgate is also used by parents whose children attend Colne Valley High School.

“Slantgate is close to Church Avenue, which is very steep. Many vehicles can’t use it so they use Slantgate instead. It was my opinion that emergency vehicles could not get through. We need access. It’s only a little hole. It doesn’t need the whole road to be closed,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Water apologised to customers who were affected by the road closure and said: “Last Friday the water main on Slantgate burst so we had to close the road without notice to make the repair safely. The road will be Tarmacked and open by the end of Friday this week.”