Suicides among 20 to 22-year-olds in Yorkshire are at their highest levels for 15 years.

In 2015, there were 24 suicides among the age group in the region, which was the highest number in at least 15 years. There were just 14 recorded the year before.

Also in 2015, there were 23 deaths of that nature of those aged 23 to 25, 11 among those aged 17 to 19, two among those aged 14 to 16 and one of a child aged between 11 and 13.

In total, there were 61 suicides of 11 to 25-year-olds in the same year. It was the highest number in since 63 in 2010.

Across England and Wales, there were 122 deaths of 17 to 19-year-olds due to suicide in 2015, which are the most recent figures available. This was the highest number since 133 in 2004.

There were 193 suicides of those aged 20 to 22 in 2015, the highest number since 203 in 2003 and up from 159 in 2014.

The figures show higher numbers of suicides among 14 to 19-year-olds in April.

In total, there were 567 deaths of 11 to 25-year-olds in England and Wales due to suicide in 2015. It was the highest number since 584 in 2003.