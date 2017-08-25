Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final bank holiday weekend is upon us and the weather is playing ball with a generally fine weekend to come.

It's good news to end summer, from Huddersfield weather expert Paul Stevens.

Tomorrow (Saturday) may well start off a little cloudy but any overnight showers should be out of the way and then it’s a mostly dry day with increasing amounts of warm sunshine, especially towards the evening. Highs of 18˚C (64˚F).

Tomorrow will be settled and warm with spells of hazy sunshine, afternoon clouds and a high of 19˚C (66˚F).

Bank Holiday Monday will stay dry for much of the day but sunshine will be rather hazy at times as cloud invades through the latter part of the afternoon from the west. Rain though will hold off until evening. It will be the warmest day of the weekend 21˚C (70˚F).

Tuesday sees any light and patchy overnight rain move away through the morning and skies will brighten with some afternoon sunshine. Cooler as the rain clears and the winds turn more westerly. It will be 17˚C (62˚F).

Expect cooler air to move in with a developing high pressure to end the working week. But as this high pressure moves across Yorkshire eastwards next weekend and into the following week the weather will warm up and dry up just in time for the kids going back to school.

The highest temperature last week was on Tuesday with 20.6˚C (68˚F).