The sun shone as Berry Brow enjoyed a perfect day for a village carnival.

Hundreds enjoyed the event which took place on Saturday at the Ladyhouse Lane recreation grounds.

In its 11th yea, the event was organised by a small committee and local schools and businesses.

Powerhoopers, Egyptian belly dancers, musicians from Musica Colne Valley and youngsters from Reach Performing Arts kept the audience entertained, as well as a Punch and Judy puppet show.

Quirky competitions included egg throwing, hula hooping, tug of war and welly wanging.

There was also face painting, horse riding, a reading circle, archery and learning circus skills with children’s entertainers Craft Devilz.

There was a tea and cake tent, an Indian food stall and a butty stall from Arianna’s Butties.