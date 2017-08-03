Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire investigators are trying to find out what caused a blaze which has gutted a Holmfirth sunbed salon.

Five pumps from across West Yorkshire were called to tackle the fire which broke out in the ground floor of a three-storey building in Towngate.

Robin Ferguson, Watch Commander at Huddersfield Fire Station, said: "The sunbed salon, Daisey's, was 100% damaged.

"The hairdressers next door has suffered smoke damage as has Almond, (a ladieswear store), where every item is smoke damaged and the Whippet and Pickle restaurant.

"There were eight people in the various businesses at the time all of whom were safely evacuated.

"Two pumps from Huddersfield attended along with one from Skelmanthorpe, one from Meltham and an aerial appliance from Halifax."

Towngate which runs through the town centre and takes vehicles up to The Sovereign at Shepley was closed until 7pm.

Danielle Ireland, manager of Brambles bar next door to the blaze said: "The first I knew was one of our customers Dave Ricketts shouting that there was a fire.

"I looked out of the window and there was a thick plume of black smoke. We all went outside and Stan an ex-fireman was doing what he could to help. Apart from that we carried on with business as usual."

Melanie Keddy, of the hairdressers KuttingKrew, said: "We were all in when Emma, one of the twins who runs the salon ran out. I hit the alarm and ran out. I didn't really know what was going on."

The owners of the salon were too upset to talk.

