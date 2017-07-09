Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

BUS services in the Holme Valley look set to be ‘revised.’

And poorly-used Sunday services in Kirklees and Calderdale could be axed.

Councillors on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee will look at how it funds “socially necessary bus services” in a bid to save £650,000.

For Kirklees it says it will “revise (the) Holme Valley network maintaining an hourly service to all parts (and) withdraw poorly used journeys elsewhere, mostly Sundays.”

It expects to save £60,000 but no further detail about the changes have been announced.

In Calderdale it hopes to save £80,000 by replacing the Sowerby minibus with taxi services and will redeploy the minibus to serve parts of Hebden Bridge.

The Authority currently spends £18.2m on socially necessary bus services if it’s not viable for a bus company to run it commercially.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The budget supports travel on Sundays (22% of the budget); evening access to work and leisure (21%) and travel to school/college (19%) and the authority admits changes may leave some pupils facing a longer journey.

At the same meeting councillors will be asked to agree a Bus Strategy that sets an ambitious target of increasing bus use by 25% over the next 10 years.