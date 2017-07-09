BUS services in the Holme Valley look set to be ‘revised.’

And poorly-used Sunday services in Kirklees and Calderdale could be axed.

Councillors on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee will look at how it funds “socially necessary bus services” in a bid to save £650,000.

Police made the discovery after stopping a group of teenagers near Huddersfield Bus Station
Huddersfield Bus Station

For Kirklees it says it will “revise (the) Holme Valley network maintaining an hourly service to all parts (and) withdraw poorly used journeys elsewhere, mostly Sundays.”

It expects to save £60,000 but no further detail about the changes have been announced.

Fewer trains for Marsden and Slaithwaite commuters - and it could affect Real Ale Trail

In Calderdale it hopes to save £80,000 by replacing the Sowerby minibus with taxi services and will redeploy the minibus to serve parts of Hebden Bridge.

The Authority currently spends £18.2m on socially necessary bus services if it’s not viable for a bus company to run it commercially.

A bus in Huddersfield.
A bus in Huddersfield.

The budget supports travel on Sundays (22% of the budget); evening access to work and leisure (21%) and travel to school/college (19%) and the authority admits changes may leave some pupils facing a longer journey.

£22m railway station plan gets up a head of steam

At the same meeting councillors will be asked to agree a Bus Strategy that sets an ambitious target of increasing bus use by 25% over the next 10 years.