BUS services in the Holme Valley look set to be ‘revised.’
And poorly-used Sunday services in Kirklees and Calderdale could be axed.
Councillors on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee will look at how it funds “socially necessary bus services” in a bid to save £650,000.
For Kirklees it says it will “revise (the) Holme Valley network maintaining an hourly service to all parts (and) withdraw poorly used journeys elsewhere, mostly Sundays.”
It expects to save £60,000 but no further detail about the changes have been announced.
In Calderdale it hopes to save £80,000 by replacing the Sowerby minibus with taxi services and will redeploy the minibus to serve parts of Hebden Bridge.
The Authority currently spends £18.2m on socially necessary bus services if it’s not viable for a bus company to run it commercially.
The budget supports travel on Sundays (22% of the budget); evening access to work and leisure (21%) and travel to school/college (19%) and the authority admits changes may leave some pupils facing a longer journey.
At the same meeting councillors will be asked to agree a Bus Strategy that sets an ambitious target of increasing bus use by 25% over the next 10 years.