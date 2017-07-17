Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record number of supporters gathered at Kirkwood Hospice for its annual Sunflower Memories Appeal.

Friends, family and Kirkwood supporters came together to remember their loved ones by writing their names on sunflower plaques, which are planted in the hospice gardens to form a beautiful carpet of yellow blooms.

At the end of the day people who attended were invited to take their sunflowers home with them and plant them in their own gardens as a special and permanent way to remember their loved ones.

To boost hospice finds, members of the public were invited to sample cakes and refreshments and keep themselves entertained with raffles, face painting and a competition to guess the number of balloons in a car.

Event organiser Wasim Hussain said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who celebrated the life of a loved one as part of this year’s Sunflower Memories Appeal.

“This appeal has continued to grow since it first started in 2014 and this year’s version was the biggest yet due to the amazing generosity of the community. We are also extremely grateful to everyone who donated items for the event.”