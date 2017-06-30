Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire’s supercouncil have shelved plans to re-brand themselves as ‘Leeds City Region’ - after a councillor said it would ‘p*** people off’.

The proposals were put forward by West Yorkshire Combined Authority after it was thought a name change to ‘Leeds City Region Combined Authority’ would boost the county’s profile internationally.

But the plan is off the table after committee member Councillor Simon Cooke said it only served “to p*** a few people off”.

In a meeting held in Leeds yesterday (Thursday), Clr Cooke, leader of Conservatives at Bradford City Council, criticised the proposal and that any name change would not be made “simply by talking to a few convenient businessmen”.

(Photo: Bradford City Council)

Labour leader for Wakefield Council said “I agree entirely”, adding it was “a shame” the consultation hadn’t been made when the idea was put forward.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is a board dealing with matters of transport, industry and trade covering all five Kirklees, Calderdale, Wakefield, Bradford and Leeds districts in the county.