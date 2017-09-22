Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Supermarket giants have cut fuel costs following a series of price hikes in the wake of hurricanes in the USA.

Asda was the first to announce a cut of up to 2p per litre for unleaded and 1 per litre for diesel, bringing its national price cap down to almost £1.16 per litre for unleaded and £1.17 for diesel.

But the branch just off Bradford Road in Huddersfield is charging slightly more for both types of fuel at £1.17.7 per litre.

(Image: TM)



Meanwhile, Morrisons on Penistone Road is charging 177.7per litre for both unleaded and diesel and Sainsbury’s on Southgate is charging 116.9 per litre for unleaded and 117.9 per litre for diesel.

Tesco declined to give the price of their fuel over the phone.

Within a three-mile radius of Huddersfield, prices range from 116.9 per litre to 120.4 per litre for unleaded petrol and 116.9 per litre to 120.9 per litre for diesel.

Asda’s head of petrol trading Dave Tyrer said: “Today’s latest move shows that Asda is once again leading the way in reducing the price at the pumps following recent sharp increases caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma.”



Asda's latest bakery invention is going to blow your mind... welcome the 'croll'

The national price reduction was matched by Sainsbury’s, while Morrisons said it would cut the cost of both fuels by up to 2 per litre.

Average unleaded prices across the UK reached a six-month high of £1.19 this week, according to figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Diesel forecourt prices hit the £1.21 mark, which has not been seen since early May.

Unleaded prices have shot up in recent weeks as a result of Hurricane Harvey disrupting oil refining in Texas whereas diesel has become more expensive as the price of a barrel of oil has increased over the past week.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “This is some very welcome relief for motorists who have suffered a 3p a litre rise in the average price of petrol since mid-August as a result of Storm Harvey hitting the US Gulf Coast and disrupting refineries.

“Motorists are now paying nearly 120p a litre for unleaded, the highest since March, while the average price at the big four supermarkets is 117p.

“This latest cut from the supermarkets should force forecourt reductions across the country, hopefully bringing prices down by 2p a litre everywhere.

“Strangely, this has all come at a time when the oil price has increased by around 7 US dollars (£5) a barrel since mid-August, but it is the strengthening of the pound to 1.35 US dollars that has made the big difference as fuel like oil is traded in dollars.”