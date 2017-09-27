The video will start in 8 Cancel

A superstorm from the remains of Hurricanes Maria and Lee are heading towards the UK, forecasters have warned.

The country is set to be hit by heavy winds and rain at the end of the week as both hurricanes creep across the North Atlantic.

Weather experts say Hurricane Maria is heading in a northerly direction towards Iceland but may pick up turbulence from Hurricane Lee and be carried by the jet stream towards the UK.

The storm could reach UK shores by Monday, with Western areas the most likely to be hit.

Forecasts indicate the superstorm will bring gale fore winds, The Mirror reports.

Conditions are set to be changeable for the first half of next month, with an increased likelihood of powerful gusts, some even reaching gale force, as well as heavier rain across some parts.

Eleanor Bell, principal meteorologist of The Weather Channel, said: “There is increasing confidence we will have a very wet and very windy start to next week.

“The remnants of Maria are expected to move across Britain around Monday, with forecast models now in better agreement. But we will still need to monitor future model runs for any changes.

“If this plays out it will bring very heavy rain and very strong to gale force winds to Britain.”