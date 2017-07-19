Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Defiant shop worker Scott Laplanche, who was reprimanded by bosses for wearing make-up, says he is glad he spoke out.

The 20-year-old, from Wakefield, was ordered to remove his make-up by management at a branch of Currys PC World in the city.

But he says until the store has a set policy on the issue he will continue to apply make-up. A Facebook post, in which he expressed his frustrations, went viral, leading to gestures of support from around the world.

“The support from people has been more than amazing and unexpected,” says the student.

Why shouldn't I wear make-up at work - even though I'm a man?

“I’ve tried to keep up with all the messages, reading them and replying. I’ve had people telling me their own experiences as well as people telling me that I’ve bought awareness regarding the issues. I think this is why my story went so viral.”

He adds: “In recent years we’ve seen men wearing more make-up but speaking out against discrimination in this way is still quite new. Also I think this is more than what just happened to me. It really is about awareness and this shows the power of social media. I am more than thankful for all the support I have had.”

A spokesman for Currys PC World described the stand-off with management as “a local store level misunderstanding that is being dealt with internally.” He added that the company is proud of its diverse workforce.

Scott explains: “I strongly believe that Currys PC World supports the fact that I want to wear make-up. It’s unfortunate for them that one person wasn’t aware of how this comment could affect someone. And unfortunately for them is comment was said to me. And I will not sit quietly whilst someone comments on my appearance in such a way.

“The only way I will NOT continue to wear make-up is that if the company decides to put in a policy restricting the use of it on ALL colleagues.”

Examiner readers were split on the issue.

BJB said: “Not really sure what the problem is – he’s a tidy, well presented young fella – and does his make-up better than most women seem to manage these days.”

Grumpshuddersfield said: “What kind of a statement is he trying to make? I really do wonder if we are moving forwards or backwards with our constant striving for equality of everything. Unfortunately the employer will probably have to back down or get fined. The world is going mad.”