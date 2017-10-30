Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers of the Poppy Appeal in Huddersfield have opened a town centre pop-up shop.

David Dinmore, Deputy Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, officially opened the Poppy Shop at the Packhorse Centre.

He was joined by the Mayor of Kirklees Clr Christine Iredale, who presented a crystal plate on behalf of the Royal British Legion to Kirklees College tutor Stephanie Mills in recognition of her support in enlisting student volunteers to help run the shop.

Also attending were Clr Jim Dodds, president of Huddersfield Royal British Legion; his wife Carol; Sue Beven, who chairs Huddersfield Royal British Legion; Huddersfield Poppy Appeal organiser Richard Brook and Stephanie’s daughter Poppy.

Richard Brook said: “We are so glad to have this support from a great community here in Huddersfield.”

The shop is open from 9am to 5pm until November 11 but is closed on Sundays.

Items on sale include car poppies, magnetic poppies, pin badges, lanyards and T-shirts as well as pictures made by felt artist Gemma Sheering.

Alice Parking, of the University of Huddersfield, is also making a poppy garment which will be raffled.

For the first time this year, people can also donate £2, £3 or £5 to the appeal via contactless payment.