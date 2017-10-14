Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspected burglar is still missing after jumping into a river in a desperate bid to flee police.

He was one of four suspects who ran off when police were called to a burglary in the Netherton area of Huddersfield at 6am yesterday (Friday).

But despite extensive searches yesterday no trace has been found of him.

A police spokeswoman confirmed today: “He has not been located and enquiries are ongoing today.”

During the chase drama four suspects fled from the scene of the burglary with two leaping in to the River Holme.

The spokeswoman said: “Officers arrested one of them from the river but the other individual was not arrested and was not seen getting out of the river.

“Two other men were arrested. All three were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

“Since then officers have carried out extensive enquiries to trace the other male. He was seen in the river around the Armitage Road area of Armitage Bridge and Berry Brow and then made his way upstream.”

Police say they are now worried for the man’s welfare.

The West Yorkshire Police helicopter was involved in the search along with specialist trained water rescue firefighters.

Anyone with information should call Sgt Ian Scott on 101 quoting log 66 of Friday, October 13.