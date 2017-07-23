Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tobacco was seized from several convenience stores in Huddersfield town centre during a major police raid on Saturday night.

Acting on intelligence West Yorkshire Trading Standards (WYTS) officers and dozens of police officers along with specially trained sniffer dogs converged on John William Street in a co-ordinated operation to crack down on sales of illegal cigarettes.

Among the stores searched were John William News, Top News, International Express Convenience Store, and Wisla Supermarket which sells Polish and East European food. Tobacco which is suspected to be illegal was seized from each store.

But it was in an upstairs room at Kingsgate News on Cross Church Street that Bradley, one of the sniffer dogs, struck gold when he found a large amount of tobacco in a cupboard.

A WYTS officer explained that with “a packet of cigarettes costing £10 or more, counterfeit cigarettes at £3-£5 are considerably cheaper”.

As well as the crackdown on illegal tobacco the aim of the police operation was to provide a high visibility presence within the town centre and public reassurance.

Earlier this month the Examiner reported that up to 30 people were involved in a major disturbance outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre in the early hours of the morning – the second night in a row that there has been trouble there.

One young man in a blood-spattered white T-Shirt who had been given a nasty head wound after being assaulted was cared for by officers on John William Street before being sent to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

But Insp James Kitchen who covers the town centre beat was anxious to stress that despite occasional incidents of disorder Huddersfield was a safe place to enjoy a night out.

In addition officers were busy trying to detect the illegal possession of drugs which led to the unusual sight of a sniffer dog being walked round bemused drinkers at Wetherspoon’s Cherry Tree pub.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said efforts had also been made to detect premises providing sales of alcohol to underage persons, (there was a test purchase exercise conducted earlier in the day), and looking for shops offering tobacco to underage persons.

Elsewhere in the town there were checks of roadworthiness of vehicles on public roads while other colleagues tackled knife and gun crime by trying to increase the use of special wands at clubs and bars.

Volunteers also were in the town centre handing out drink safety information and ‘spikeys’ to young women designed to avoid having their drinks spiked by unscrupulous men.