Police have arrested a 29-year-old Halifax man on suspicion of drink driving after a van ploughed into a car on the hard shoulder of the M62.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the driver of a white Citreon Berlingo panel van had been arrested on suspicion of being over the drink/drive limit after it crashed into the back of a stationary Mini on the hard shoulder.

The female driver who was waiting for help suffered a minor head injury following the incident on the M62 at 7.22am this morning near Batley .

Police say the collision occurred near Junction 27 on the westbound section.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service source said the van had suddenly “veered” off the motorway and into the back of the Mini.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 29-year-old man from Halifax has been arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed drink/drive limit. He is still in custody.

“Police attended the scene as well as the Highways Agency, an ambulance and members of the fire service.

“It appears that the driver of the Mini suffered a minor head injury. Some debris was left in the first lane which needed clearing.”

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokeswoman said: “Cleckheaton and Morley fire services attended and the casualty was released at 8.15am from her vehicle. The incident is now over.”