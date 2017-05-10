See the damage done after Audi crashes into van

A van hire boss got a shock when he found a motorist had driven into one of his brand new Ford Transit vans on Tuesday morning.

Matthew Magee, 43, managing director of Shire Hire on Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, was in the office at just after 11am when he heard a bang from the forecourt outside.

He said: “I heard a loud noise and went outside and realised someone had run into one of our new vans.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“Unbelievably, he had driven with only a rim on one of the wheels.

“Because he had been driving on a rim it had left quite a scar on the drive into our forecourt and the collision left a fair-sized dent in one of the vans.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said police were called to reports of a road traffic collision.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

She said: “A grey Audi car is reported to have been in collision with a white Ford van. The Audi is also believed to have been in collision with a parked car in the Elland area a short time before the incident.

“The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink and has been released pending further enquiries.”

