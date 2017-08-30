Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees saw a swashbuckling adventure over the weekend that was a total sell-out.

A new version of Peter Pan was staged outdoors at Bagshaw Museum and Wilton Park in Batley.

The fun started at Bagshaw Museum and then audiences followed the actors from Leeds-based Wrongsemble theatre company down through the woods as they performed the show, based on the original story of Peter Pan, but with a twist.

Elvi Piper, artistic director of Leeds-based Wrongsemble, writer and director of ‘Peter Pan in the Park’, said: “Everyone has been so enthusiastic and instrumental in helping us make this show happen in their amazing park. There’s just something magical about this place – no pixie dust required.”

Vicky Holliday, producer at Creative Scene, which brings culture, art and performance to Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, said: “All six shows sold out and we had people turning up asking for tickets each day. It is good to know that professional outdoor performance arts is in demand and will allow us to plan for future outdoor family events. The audience loved it.

“This brand new imagining of Peter Pan - its modern and energetic and outdoors. The audience was a part of the action from start to finish. Without them it can’t happen.”

This is a Peter Pan for the 21st Century. Audiences wore headphones for the duration of the show – with actors using radio mics so the action can follow the performers as they move through the park.

All the actors are from West Yorkshire.

Creative Scene is the Creative People and Places programme for West Yorkshire-North Kirklees, an arts and social change initiative funded by Arts Council England.

It’s about more people creating and experiencing great art in the places where they live. The Creative Scene is being grown with the people of Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Birstall, Liversedge, Gomersal and Birkenshaw – and all places in between.