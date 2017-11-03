Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sweet-toothed thief snatched sweets and cans of Red Bull from two cars.

James Burton admitted stealing from two vehicles left parked on driveways in Batley over April 20 and 21.

The 34-year-old is currently serving a custodial sentence for burglary and appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a video link from prison.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told the Huddersfield court that the first break-in occurred at Healey Lane in Batley .

He said: “The victim became aware of the offence when he noticed two empty cans of Red Bull on top of the roof of his vehicle.

“He viewed his CCTV which showed the defendant gaining access to the doors which were unlocked.”

Burton removed the cans from the car but discarded them on the roof after a noise near to the gate distracted him.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He then targeted a vehicle parked on West Park Road in Batley the following day.

Burton was caught on camera again, swiping some sweets from the insecure car and leaving the wrappers behind.

Magistrates were told that Burton, of Jail Road in Batley, had 32 offences to his name.

Last month he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in custody for burglary.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said: “Both of the vehicles were insecure and a low value of goods were taken by Mr Burton.

“He’s serving two-and-a-half years and this is just a tidying up exercise.”

Magistrates gave Burton a six-month conditional discharge due to the fact that he is a serving prisoner.

He will still have to pay £20 victim surcharge.