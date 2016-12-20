The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Syreta Eckersley is the shoebox queen of Upperthong.

The charity-minded mother of two filled 30 shoeboxes for charity last year.

But this Christmas she has outdone herself, persuading other like-minded folk, schoolchildren, churchgoers and local firms to pack 250 boxes with food and other vital provisions.

Now the supplies will be handed over to the Welcome Centre, in Huddersfield, to be distributed to the homeless, people on low incomes and those who cannot work due to injury or health issues.

With daughters Nylah and Amelia she distributed boxes to those that needed them, and handed out a shopping list of items with which to fill them, such as Christmas puds, canned vegetables, toothpaste, shaving items, and sanitary products for women. She ended up with 250 alternative Christmas hampers for the most needy in the community.

“The momentum just kept going,” said Syreta. “Before I knew it I had reached my target and exceeded it. It’s amazing how far word of mouth can go.”

Syreta was supported by Upperthong Church, Upperthong C of E School, the Lidl store in Holmfirth and a pair of dental nurses who provided dental products.

She’s already planning to do more in 2017, saying: “I’m going to smash it next year.”