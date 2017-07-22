Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey is selling her home in Los Angeles - but you will need almost $2m if you fancy it.

The beautiful five-bedroom Southern California home comes with a swimming pool, outdoor shower and has an open-plan design.

It is situated in the Sherman Oaks area of the San Fernando Valley and is on the market for $1,945,000.

The actress and mother-of-two, 43, who grew up in Shelley, spoke about her LA home in Dwell magazine last year, revealing she had wanted to create a “relaxing, kid-friendly space” that reminded her of Ibiza, her favourite place.

According to real estate observers, Lena bought the property for £790,000 in 2014 and has since transformed it.

(Image: aaroe.com)

Real estate company John Aaroe Group says the home is located in the “desired ‘Hidden Woods’ neighbourhood of Sherman Oaks.”

The sales details adds: “This mid-century meets boho chic magical custom designed home has an interior that feels light, open and tranquil.

“As you walk inside, you’re overtaken with the beauty of high pitched ceilings and the warmth of reclaimed oak flooring in a stunning herringbone pattern.”

The property has five bathrooms and a private saltwater pool and outdoor space “made for entertaining”.