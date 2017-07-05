Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been submitted for a new £30m home for the study of art, design and architecture at the University of Huddersfield.

Named the Barbara Hepworth Building – after the famous West Yorkshire-born sculptor – its main frontage will overlook Huddersfield Narrow Canal that runs through the heart of the campus.

Its development will mark the beginning of the University of Huddersfield’s western expansion of the former Thomas Broadbent and Sons site, which was cleared in 2016.

It will eventually lead to the redevelopment of the area around Queen Street South, that will be known as the Western Campus.

The 15-year-old regeneration plan is part of the university’s £260m campus redevelopment and will be a massive boost to the town.

A planning application has been lodged for the five-storey, 7,500 square metre building.

A University spokesman said: “It is hoped that work on the Barbara Hepworth Building will begin in autumn this year and should be completed in the autumn of 2019.

“It will be the first building on a former industrial site cleared in 2016, now known as the Western Campus.

“The new home for the School of Art, Design and Architecture will occupy about 20 per cent of this site, leaving some 20,000 square metres and scope for at least four more buildings as part of the University of Huddersfield’s rolling programme of development.”

It was designed by global architectural practice AHR – which has historic roots in Huddersfield – and the main contractors will be leading construction firm Morgan Sindall.

This reunites the team behind the University’s £28 million Oastler Building, opened earlier this year by the University’s Chancellor, the Duke of York.

Kirklees Council will be asked to rule on the planning application.