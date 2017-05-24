The video will start in 8 Cancel

A drive-through fast food restaurant in Waterloo has undergone a major digital makeover.

McDonald’s at Gallagher Retail Park has created 15 jobs as a result of the refit, which includes installing four self-order kiosks with touch screens allowing customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving them more time to consider their food and drink choices.

Table service has also been introduced to the restaurant, which aims to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags and buggies.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds and wife Carol, officially re-opened the restaurant following its four-week refit.

Franchisee Pritpal Singh, who owns and operates 25 restaurants across Yorkshire, said the site at Gallagher Retail Park was the latest of his outlets to get the digital treatment. Others already upgraded include the McDonald’s restaurant in John William Street, Huddersfield.

He said: “We have been overwhelmed with the positive response from customers and employees in other restaurants and we’re sure we will see the same here. We’re confident that this new look restaurant in Gallagher Retail Park will be a welcome addition to the area.”