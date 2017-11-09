The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pupils at a brand new Huddersfield school think it’s “amazing.”

The £10m Mount Pleasant Primary School in Lockwood has opened the doors after 14 months of work.

The government’s Education Funding Agency’s Priority School Building Programme funded the re-build, which is due to be fully completed next summer.

The old building had been dubbed one of the 250 worst school buildings in Britain.

Headteacher Mrs Naeem Nazir said: “This has been an amazing journey for our school.

“Having been involved in the design, planning and development of the new building from start to finish I feel tremendously proud to be its headteacher.

“The school is the hub of the community and it was wonderful to see so many excited and proud faces as the children and parents see their brand new school building for the first time.”

Pupils were impressed when the doors of the entrance on the ground floor opened automatically and they were even more impressed by their new classrooms.

Each classroom has a smart screen, which cost £5,000 each, and is soundproofed. Other new features include two libraries, one for KS1 and one for KS2.

An energy efficient building management system controls the school’s mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, fire and security systems, including CCTV.

Mrs Nazie added: “We are now in the final phase of landscaping work as the temporary accommodation and old building will be completely demolished, making way for vast new external playing spaces and a sports pitch.

“We expect that the full project will be completed by July 2018. This will be celebrated through a grand opening ceremony for the whole school community to enjoy and celebrate together.”

The school currently has a grass area with an outdoor auditorium and two playgrounds with a third coming following the demolition of the old school building.

Also to come is a high tech virtual reality room which will be completed after Christmas and will make Mount Pleasant the first school in Kirklees to have one.

The school, which is attended by 650 pupils, has rebranded and will roll out new uniforms to match next year.