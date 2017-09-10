Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take your pick!

A clothing retailer is asking Mirfield residents to give their verdict on three alternative designs for its shopfront – after Kirklees councillors rejected its original plans to encase the ground floor of the building in wooden cladding.

A planning application from Ushiwear Clothing to fit vertical timber boarding to the front of its premises in Calder Road, Lower Hopton, was refused by the council’s Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee last month as “out of character” with the stone building.

Now the company has put forward three alternative designs in the hope that one will meet with approval. The images were posted on the Mirfield Matters Facebook page with an invitation for residents to have their say.

The first is to fit vertical larchwood cladding and a grey fascia to cover all the stonework at ground floor level. The second is for horizontal larchwood cladding with a grey fascia while sandblasting and leaving exposed the stone columns set at intervals into the building. The third suggests simply sandblasting the stonework and fitting a grey fascia – with no cladding.

Jilly Kapusi, who runs the business with husband Neil, stressed that she had created the images to give a general idea of how the store could look, saying: “They are not professional architectural drawings.”

She said the company’s own preference was for option one.

She said: “We want to get a general response on what people are thinking. Over 1,000 people support what we are trying to do.”

She said the larch, which would be sourced from Scotland, would “weather” within about 12 months to an attractive silver-grey colour and would be an improvement on the existing exposed patched-up stonework, adding: “The stone columns aren't even straight.”

The planning sub-committee rejected the original plans, saying it was out of character with other shops on the same street.

But Jilly said: “The whole point of the cladding was to make it a store people will want to visit, not go straight past because all the shops look the same.”

Posting the images on Mirfield Matters and requesting feedback, Jilly insisted: “Work is in progress and regardless the outcome the Ushiwear shop WILL look amazing!”