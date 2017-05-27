Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a takeaway delivery driver was robbed in Huddersfield ... for the sake of some food.

The crime happened on Gilbert Grove, Crosland Moor, when the driver was flagged down by three men who then demanded food.

Three more men then arrived and surrounded the victim before two of the group forced the driver out of his car. Two others then went into the car and took food from it before the group made off.

Although the crime happened between 4.40pm and 4.50pm last Wednesday police have only now released details.

Officers have issued descriptions for five people they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The first is described as aged 18, 5ft 7ins tall, and slim with short, curly dark hair. He is black, clean shaven and wore a black woollen tracksuit with white writing. He also had a small black “man bag” with a white line on it.

The second is also black, aged 20 to 22, stocky, 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall and clean shaven.

The third is black, aged 20 and slim. The fourth is black and aged 28. The fifth is said to be of mixed race with close cut hair. He is aged around 28 and of medium build.

Witnesses should contact Huddersfield CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170235825