A takeaway driver was robbed of hundreds of pounds in takings after thieves hopped into his car while he was out delivering in Dewsbury.

Det Insp Ian Thornes of Kirklees CID said the incident occurred as the 46-year-old driver from the Pioneer Tandoori Restaurant in Nelson Street was taking a takeaway to an address in nearby Parker Road around 12.35am on Sunday.

He said: “Four to five Asian men approached him and removed the keys from the ignition then ran away but returned, demanded money, jumped in his car and driven off.”

The car is described as a blue Vauxhall Corsa, with the registration plate OV03WYB.

Anyone who can help the police with their enquiries in any way should phone 101 and quote crime reference number 12170300672.