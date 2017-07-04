Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three takeaways in the same Crosland Moor shopping complex can re-open just a day after magistrates ordered they be closed down.

Environmental Health officers were last week forced to immediately close S&A Grill & Pizza Bar, Pizza Pit Stop and In Bread coffee shop due to their immediate risk to public health after a rodent infestation was discovered.

On Monday Kirklees magistrates granted Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Orders to keep all three premises, located in the Moorfield Shopping Centre, shut.

But three of them have announced they have re-opened after further inspections by Kirklees staff – on the same day as the court action.

On Facebook Pizza Pitstop said: “We would like to thank all the loyal customers who have stuck with us through this difficult time. We are very happy to announce that we have been given the all clear and will open today.”

A Kirklees Council Spokesperson said:

“When we close premises, we serve a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice (HEPN). We then have to attend the magistrates and ask that that they grant a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order (HEPO). Receipt of the HEPO allows Environmental Health to keep the premises closed until we are satisfied that the health risk has been addressed.

In this instance, the premises in question were closed last Tuesday evening (27/06/17)/Wednesday morning (28/06/17) and we arranged to attend court on Monday 3 July 2017 to request the HEPO. However, Officers visited the premises between the closure and the court date to ensure they are addressing the problem and in this instance, the health risk had been addressed. As such, the businesses were allowed to re-open.”

The court heard on Monday that Kirklees Council officials visited following complaints about mouse droppings being found inside the shopping centre.

Two of the businesses, In Bread and Pizza Pit Stop, said that the rodent problem existed in the whole complex and they had worked with pest control to deal with the issue.