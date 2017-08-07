Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town centre pub has been taken over.

The Albert Hotel on Victoria Lane, Huddersfield, has been taken on by The Craft Union Pub Company, part of Enterprise Inns which previously owned it.

It has also made a bid to Kirklees Licensing for extending its open hours, with a request to open from 8am until 2am.

A spokeswoman for The Craft Union Pub Company said: “We are delighted to be taking over The Albert Hotel in Huddersfield.

“The Craft Union Pub Company is a community pub operator that focuses on great value and customer experience, and our investment in the site will ensure the pub is kept very much at the heart of the community with great products at great prices and premium sports viewing throughout.

“The pub is now open and we look forward to welcoming back old and new customers.”

The Albert Hotel was built in 1879 at a cost of £3,000. It was designed by Edward Hughes, who also designed the Ramsden Building on Queensgate.

Inside, the pub had stained glass wooden partitions, and a large marble topped, semi-circular mahogany and etched glass panelled bar which dominates the split level bars.