A talking parrot stolen in a burglary could be anywhere in West Yorkshire.

Now police have put out an urgent plea to get 10-year-old African Grey parrot Barney back to his owners – and have revealed he’s likely to be making a lot of noise!

He was taken in a burglary at a house in the Cleckheaton Road area of Bradford between 8.30am and 1.30pm on Thursday (August 17).

Items including a laptop, Playstation console, lawn mower and strimmer were stolen but the family was more distraught to discover that their beloved pet Barney had been taken during the incident.

Barney’s cage could not be taken due to its size and it’s believed that the suspects may have used a hessian bag or large box to transport him.

Det Con Sarah Hamer from Bradford CID said: “Any burglary is devastating for the victim but in this case it’s even more upsetting for the family with Barney also been taken.

“Barney does speak and it’s likely he will be making a lot of noise where ever he is being kept. Anyone who may have seen a parrot like Barney for sale or who has been invited to buy a parrot like him should to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information about the burglary, or where Barney may be should contact Det Con Hamer at Bradford CID via 101 quoting 13170379673.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.