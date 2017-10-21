The video will start in 8 Cancel

Where can you get the tastiest parkin in Huddersfield?

The Examiner assembled six different examples of the northern cake which is traditionally made with oatmeal and black treacle.

After a blind taste test, reporters Andrew Robinson and Susie Beever were in agreement which parkin was the best.

* Asda Sticky Treacle Parkin (£1)

We gave this 5/10 because it was a little too dry.

* Sainsbury’s parkin made by Park Cake Bakery, Bolton (£1.50)

This very ‘treacly’ cake was possibly too cloying. We gave it a 6.5/10

* Barnsley-based Potts Bakers parkin from Co-op (£1.85)

A bit too plain tasting and not gingery enough. 5/10

* Parkin Loaf from Tesco, made by Sweet Moments in Northallerton (£1.45)

Nice taste of ginger and not too dry. 8/10

* Liverpool-based Bakestone Yorkshire Parkin, bought from Taylor’s of Honley (£2)

We couldn’t really detect any ginger - only sugar. 6.5/10

* Hadfields’ Bakery Perfect Parkin (£1.70)

Huddersfield’s own bakers won this competition hands down. The cake itself was soft, with hints of butter and a lovely kick of ginger. We both commented that it tasted both delicious and ‘home-made’. Colleague Lauren Ballinger added: “There’s a hint of ginger which is not overpowering. It’s lovely.” We awarded Hadfield’s Perfect Parkin 9/10.

Parkin aficionado Chris Marsden, who is chairman of Huddersfield Civic Society and who suggested the taste testing, said: “I think parkin should be moist, sticky and gingery. It needs to include treacle - golden syrup does not do it.”

He hasn’t yet tried Hadfields’ Perfect Parkin but has tried many others.

Mr Marsden commented: “The Pound Bakery parkin is £1 - baked by Sayer’s Bakery, Bolton. It’s cheap at £1 but dry and not gingery.

“The Bake House on Imperial Arcade has parkin, baked in-house. It is slightly moist and not gingery enough.

“Merrie England has a fine parkin. I have not tested these parkins side by side but for me, the best so far must be between Merrie England and Sainsbury’s.”

* Do you know of any top notch parkin? Tell us more by emailing: andrew.robinson@trinitymirror.com