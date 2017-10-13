The video will start in 8 Cancel

Exotic food from as far away as Australia - including kangaroo - is on the menu in Huddersfield this weekend.

Around 50 specialist traders have taken over New Street, King Street, Cloth Hall Street and Market Place Square for an international market.

The four-day market runs today and right over the weekend.

There are flavours from all over the world, from Spain and Germany to Italy, Greece and India.

For those who fancy a drink there’s a Polish beer garden and there are plenty of sweet treats as well as arts, craft, jewellery and other gifts.

Reporter Andrew Robinson and Examiner reader Sherrie Putnam, of Paddock, tried a kangaroo burger from one of the stalls which also sells wild boar and venison.

The stall holder said the kangaroo was imported into the UK from Australia. He said it wasn’t farmed locally because the animals were “quite destructive.”

Sherrie said the burger tasted of black pepper and not much else.

She added: “The texture is kind of like pulled pork, all mashed together in a burger. But yeah, it’s not unpleasant.”

Andrew described the burger as “chewy, lean and well seasoned” which would benefit from a dash of chilli sauce.

The market opened on Thursday and is open on Saturday from 9am until 6pm and on Sunday from 10am to 5pm.