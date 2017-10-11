Morrisons’ new ‘Volcanic Vindaloo’ isn’t your typical supermarket curry as it has plenty of oomph.
So much so that it instantly gave me hiccups and I needed a mouthful of milk to settle myself down.
Once the initial shock had worn off, I found the vindaloo - said to be the fieriest sold by a British supermarket - deliciously spicy and not at all like the molten lava I had expected.
There was plenty of chicken and a few whole chillies which I avoided as I had nothing to prove, having eaten plenty of them in the past.
And at £1.50 per portion it is certainly value for money.
I’d buy the product again and would suggest it would go down a treat with a big spoonful of yoghurt, some rice and a few cold lagers.
My colleague Robert Sutcliffe, a veteran when it comes to vindaloos, was equally impressed with the fare, including the chillies.
He said: “Billed as Volcanic Vindaloo I approached this curry dish with some slight trepidation - and used a teaspoon instead of my more usual fork.
“But I needn’t have worried. Although it certainly possessed a kick it was a long way from overpowering my tastebuds.
“For just £1.50 it is a steal for those who like their curry hot.”
But a word of warning, the dish comes with an age 16-plus safety warning. And if you’ve never ventured far from a korma, Volcanic Vindaloo will feel like a kick from a mule.