Fans of Huddersfield’s two top-flight teams are expected to munch their way through around 80,000 pies over the next year.

The mouth-watering prediction has been made by Lockwood-based Jones Pies which has won a contract to supply a range of its locally-made pies for Premier League football and rugby league games at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The piemaker is working with the firm KUDOS which has taken over catering at the stadium.

Tony Risso-Gill, owner of Jones Pies, says the company already makes 50,000 pies a week which are sold to various independent outlets across the M62 corridor.

But this year the company will be boosting production to cope with extra demand from visitors to the John Smith’s Stadium.

He said: “There’s 19 home Premier League games and 14 home Giants games, but it can be extended by cup runs and the (rugby league) Super 8s. So we think we will sell an extra 80,000 pies a year which is great.”

Tony, although himself a Croydon-born Spurs fan, says it feels good to be part of the Huddersfield Town story.

“It’s great news because we are basking in their success. It’s great that they have chosen to work with us. We have people who work here who are Town through and through and we have also bought season tickets for our staff.”

Tony said that the new contract had come about after pressure from Town fans for a locally-made pie to be sold on matchdays.

“A lot of supporters had been asking if the club could get Jones Pies on board.”

On matchdays fans will notice five Jones Pies kiosks dotted around the ground. The pies will also be available at the usual food and drink outlets.

Alan Wadsworth, general manager at Jones Pies, had been told by some Town fans that they weren’t happy with matchday pies from past seasons.

“I have a lot of friends who have season tickets – they have been disappointed with the pies. They know I work here and have been going on about getting the pies into Huddersfield Town. Now they are delighted.”

But the proof of the pudding is in the eating. So just how good are Jones Pies?

Blake Welton, football writer for the Examiner, sampled the Meat and Potato pie.

He said: “Nice thick pastry...nice bite and a nice bit of meat with big chunks. Very nice; you can taste the gravy. It says on the packet ‘original gravy in our hot water crust.’

“It’s nice to have a meat and potato pie where you can actually see an awful lot of meat, not just potato. This one is really decent quality.”

Blake gave the meat and potato pie 9/10 for quality and said he would be looking forward to trying more varieties this season.