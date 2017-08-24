Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A TAXI passenger flew into a rage and assaulted his driver - because he didn’t like the route he was taking.

The attack happened in front of a child after cabbie Shahid Ahmed refused defendant Callum Myers’ request to take roads that were dangerous due to heavy snowfall.

The 29-year-old - who also hurled racist abuse heard by the driver - said he was upset because the child risked missing his school trip.

Myers pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage and racially-aggravated assault.

He was lucky to escape jail after Kirklees Magistrates heard that he had 64 convictions to his name, including 13 for assault.

The Huddersfield court was told that conditions in the town on Friday, January 13 were hazardous.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “The roads were particularly icy due to the snowfall from the previous night.

“Mr Ahmed had already been down the back roads and side streets and knew that these roads were very trecherous.

“He took the decision to only follow bus routes and main roads because he felt that the others were too dangerous for himself and any passengers.”

Mr Ahmed was booked to take Myers from his home in Savile Court, Milnsbridge, to the Lindley area.

They reached a steep slope at Lowergate in Paddock and the driver decided not to take that road as it posed too much of a danger.

Mr Wills said: “It was clear that the defendant was angry that he did not take the route and he became abusive towards the driver.

“Mr Ahmed was trying to explain to him the reasons for that but that didn’t seem to alleviate the situation.”

Due to his continued aggressive behaviour, Mr Ahmed stopped his Skoda Octavia and called police.

Myers also got out of the vehicle and pushed the driver over, damaging the car door as he opened it forcibly.

Mr Ahmed said that he heard him use the word ‘P***i’ twice, magistrates were told.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, explained that his client that day had to be at his destination for a set time.

He said: “He booked the taxi in good time and it’s a company he’s used many times before and they still regard him as a valued customer.

“He was passing certain roads that were clearly useable in Mr Myers’ mind and the driver said, ‘I’m going to take you where I want to.’

“They were in danger of missing the deadline and he lost his temper.”

Mr Sisson-Pell added that Myers particularly regretted his behaviour as it was in front of a child.

He said: “He’s mixed race and says he’s the last person on the planet who would be racist.

“The words used are commonly used amongst his peer group.”

Magistrates sentenced Myers to eight weeks in custody, suspended for a year.

He will have to complete 20 days of reabilitation activities as part of a community order and pay the driver £600 compensation.