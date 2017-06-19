Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He’s hoping to mix business with pleasure – ferrying Town fans to away games against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Taxi operator Konrad Kopacz, of Slaithwaite, is a Huddersfield Town fan who made the trip to Wembley to watch the Terriers secure their place in the Premier League.

Now the owner of A2B Transport Travel is hoping to do good business taking Town fans to away matches in the forthcoming season – and perhaps get to watch a few of the games himself.

Konrad, 33, who started driving taxis seven years ago and set up A2B two years ago, has published a price list for the coming season.

Fans can travel to Everton’s Goodison Park and back for £100 by taxi or £150 by minibus and take the trip to the Emirates to watch Town take on Arsenal for £300 by taxi or £400 by minibus.

A hop over the Pennines to see Town play Manchester United is £90 by taxi or £125 by minibus – the same price as a trip to the Burnley fixture.

Konrad runs a taxi and a minibus, but can call on other taxi driver contacts to provide additional drivers and vehicles if needed.

He said: “I have taken groups of supporters to away matches on occasions in the past. The availability is there. We’re willing if there is the demand. Because it’s a round trip – you go, wait two or three hours and come back – we can offer a little bit of a discount on the return journey.”

He said: “I’m a season card holder myself. I went to Wembley and it was absolutely amazing. If we can transfer some of that atmosphere to the John Smith’s Stadium it will be brilliant for the club and the town.”

And will he take the opportunity to watch Town while taxi-ing the fans on their away travels?

“I don’t usually mix business with pleasure, but in this case I might be tempted. I don’t know how many home games I’ll get to see – taxi driving is just about the most unsocial business there is,” he added.

Driving holiday makers to the region’s airports is the bread and butter of the business. Konrad also takes punters to the races and holidaymakers to the coast.

Konrad studied at the University of Huddersfield and worked as manager for Marks & Spencer before deciding to work self-employed.