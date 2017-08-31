Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been a busy summer on and off the courts for talented young tennis player Taylor Aitcheson.

Nine-year-old Taylor competed in three tournaments during the summer holidays – when he also launched his own Facebook fundraising page called Taylor and the Charity Fundraisers to support a number of children’s charities.

He was also filmed for a short documentary on his achievements and charity efforts by London and Los Angeles-based sports website CLICKON Media.

During August, Taylor, whose training regime includes two sessions a week at Thongsbridge Tennis Club, won the under-10s competition at the Bellingham Open in Wigan, was a losing semi-finalist in his age group at the Yorkshire Open Championships in Leeds and reached the quarter-finals of the Wigan Tennis Open.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Taylor’s father, Tony, said the youngster decided to set up his fundraising Facebook page to help children’s charities rather than just fundraising to support his tennis playing.

In July, he organised a sponsored one-mile walk which was well supported by family, friends and Taylor’s classmates at St Joseph’s Church in Dewsbury to raise about £4,000 for children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters. Tony said it was hoped to stage three or four charity events a year through the Facebook page.

Taylor’s achievements also prompted a call from sports website called CLICKON Media, who sent a film crew from London to make a short documentary on Taylor’s tennis skills and charity activities.

Tony said he was a bit concerned about the idea at first – after seeing a documentary which hailed a young US golfer as “the next Tiger Woods.” Said Tony: “There are other youngsters who are just as talented players as Taylor, but they said they wanted to feature Taylor because of his image, because he is a fantastic player and because of his charity work.

“They said it was a pleasure to work with Taylor and said he is such a polite and selfless child.”

Taylor, who has been supported throughout his young career by the Airedale Heifer pub in Mirfield and Activ-Heat Plumbing & Heating in Batley, first picked up a racket when he was in nappies and at the age of seven was beating youngsters at least two years older.

“He can’t remember a time when he didn’t play tennis,” said Tony, of Dewsbury. “He comes home from school and half an hour later he’s in his tennis kit ready to go.”