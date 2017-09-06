Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Secondary schools in Huddersfield are among the most likely to be struggling to recruit permanent staff, it emerged today. (WED)

Research by the BBC showed there were 12 unfilled posts and 11 posts occupied by temporary staff at secondary schools across Kirklees at the end of last year. That represents 1.3% of posts left vacant and 0.8% filled with temporary staff.

Neighbouring Calderdale had 1.6% of posts vacant and 0.8% filled by temporary staff – one of the highest rates in England.

The data showed that Calderdale and Kirklees were among the areas with the highest vacancy rates for secondary schools in England.

Calderdale saw the overall numbers of vacancies in both primary and secondary schools grow from four in 2014 to 34 in 2016, while numbers were up from five to 14 in Kirklees.

Across English primary schools, about 0.2% of teaching posts were vacant, while just under 1% of posts were temporarily filled. That works out at 394 posts vacant and 1,624 posts temporarily filled.

Across English secondary schools, some 0.25% of teaching posts were vacant, equating to one in 400, while 0.84% were temporarily filled, representing one in 120.

Geography, biology and history were the only secondary school subjects that exceeded their recruitment targets.