Education students at the University of Huddersfield can command the highest salaries in the UK when they enter teaching new research shows.

That is one of the standout findings from the Department of Education’s newly-issued dataset titled Longitudinal Educational Outcomes (LEO).

One of the statistics shows that new teachers who studied at Huddersfield earned a median annual salary of £22,200 – the highest in the country.

The LEO tables enable users to track career and earnings progress. For example, education alumni of Huddersfield who graduated in 2011 also headed the national earnings tables, with median salaries of more than £29,000 and a quarter of graduates earning £35,600 and over.

Former engineering and technology students are also among those who made good progress in the salary stakes, with a quarter of alumni earning £35,900 and over when they were five years into their careers.

Huddersfield’s Head of Careers and Employability Stephen Boyd said: “The LEO data provides another indicator of the potential impact of higher education in relation to future earnings. Although it doesn’t take into account factors such as regional pay variations, it is still powerful in demonstrating a significant upward trajectory of graduate salary levels over time.”