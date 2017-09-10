Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the end of an era for a century-old Dewsbury business.

Cross’s Pork Butchers, which sells traditional delicacies such as dripping – known as ‘mucky fat’ – and black pudding, has been a mainstay of Dewsbury Market.

Set up by Albert Edward Cross, of Earlsheaton, in 1899 the company has been run by his family ever since.

However, this weekend the company announced it had shut down with staff made redundant.

The business, which had a deli and a meat stall on Dewsbury Market and a factory in Central Street, Dewsbury, had been run by the founder’s great-granddaughter Joanne and husband Wayne McGowan.

After closing on Saturday, Joanne posted an emotional statement on Facebook which reads: “This has had to be the hardest week of my life!

“After 36 years of working for my family business Cross’s butchers I have hung my apron up and pulled my shutters down for the very last time.

“The decline in Dewsbury has made it impossible to trade anymore. I feel sad, angry and heartbroken but I have to hold my head up high and move on to new adventures.

“I would like to thank my staff who I have worked with for many years who have not just been my employees, they’ve also become my true friends.

“That includes my husband who has also worked for my family business, Wayne McGowan. Also Pauline McGowan, Jill McGowan and Julian McGowan who used to clean my machines as a teenager! You’ve all been my rock through thick and thin.”

Joanne also wanted to thank her loyal customers who had “made me laugh and made me cry.”

She thanked people for their heartfelt messages and added: “End of an era. Onwards and upwards. I’ve no tears left.”

The founder handed over the business to his son Sidney who passed it to his son Keith. Keith retired in 2000 when Joanne took over.

The Examiner understands Joanne’s cousin Glenn Riding, who had been a director of the business, hopes to take over part of the business and that the market stall may continue, though it is not clear whether the Cross’s name will be used.

The firm’s black pudding recipe was handed down the generations and in 1970 won the Great Black Pudding Contest Grand Prix d’Excellence and Silver Cup, an international competition held in France.

Stand pies were a big favourite at Christmas time where customers would queue down the street.