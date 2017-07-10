Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager broke into his friend’s flat and stole her savings, a court heard.

The 17-year-old admitted to burglary when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He accessed the complex in Batley which offers supported living for young people via a window left open by the victim.

When she returned home she found that £10 had been taken from her money jar.

The teenager was caught on CCTV climbing out of a front window before going to his friend’s home and offering her help, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

Police discovered a cannabis plant inside his wardrobe when they searched his flat together with a heater and lamp.

Magistrates heard that the teenager had a previous conviction for burglary on his record from 2013.

They adjourned his sentencing until July 17 so that a full report can be prepared.