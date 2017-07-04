Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager damaged his neighbour’s car as he rowed with his mother over putting the washing out.

The incident at an address in Liversedge was caught on CCTV covering a neighbouring property, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, said he was angry because he believed he was going to be kicked out of his house.

He pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at the Huddersfield court.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said that the incident happened on September 23 and the owner of the VW Polo heard one of the windows being smashed outside her home.

He told magistrates: “Another neighbour’s CCTV caught the offence. The defendant’s mother was hanging the washing out and they had a disagreement about this.

“He was seen picking up an item and throwing this at the car and then kicking some fences before walking off out of shot.”

In interview the teenager said he was angry because he thought that he was being left with nowhere to live.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said: “He lost his temper and threw a stone.”

Magistrates gave the teenager a 12-month conditional discharge.

He still has to pay £85 costs and £15 victim surcharge.