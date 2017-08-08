The video will start in 8 Cancel

A dance group is all set to feature on a radio show after winning a national competition.

Scandalous Productions Dance Company, based at Nortonthorpe Mills, Scissett, won the TeenStar competition in front of a capacity crowd at the Alban Arena in St Albans.

The young dancers, aged 11 to 16, wowed a judging panel that included Tom Lightfoot, talent producer for The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, with their “Why So Serious” dance routine based around Batman villain The Joker.

Scandalous Productions battled against more than 10,000 acts who entered TeenStar this year – winning regional and area final heats to make it to the national grand final. They won the Mid Teens category before being named overall winners.

Their prize includes a scholarship to the Flawless Dance School in London, an extensive winner’s publicity package, the production of a promo video and a professional photo shoot.

Some of the youngsters will also go to the BBC’s Leeds studio on Wednesday to take part in BBC Radio Leeds Breakfast Show at 7.50am and 8.30am.

Chris Grayston, head judge and director of Future Music, said: “Scandalous Productions are incredible dancers and have been a stand out group throughout the TeenStar competition. Their imaginatively themed routines, impeccable timing and brilliant skills make them a clear winner.”

The dance company – which has previously performed at venues including Wembley Stadium, Blackpool Winter Gardens and the Liverpool Echo Arena – was formed five years ago by directors Alicia Bray, a professional singer, and Micheala (correct) Humphreys, who has worked as a dancer in the USA with The Osmonds.