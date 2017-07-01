Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage driver who was caught on camera mounting a central reservation before going the wrong way round a busy roundabout in Elland has been locked up for eight months.

Billy Terry, who was already banned from driving and had no insurance, drove off at speed when police officers activated their lights in an attempt to stop the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving and today (Fri) a judge was shown footage of the seven-minute pursuit taken from their dashcam equipment.

The footage showed the 19-year-old driving towards the busy roundabout at the junction of Huddersfield Road and Southgate at teatime and mounting the grassed central reservation to overtake stationary traffic.

Terry then goes the wrong way round a section of the roundabout before continuing at speed along Southgate.

Prosecutor Caroline Abraham told Bradford Crown Court how the Corsa reached more double the speed limit on various roads as it headed towards Sowerby Bridge and the footage showed other motorists pulling over to avoid it.

The pursuit only came to an end in the Sowerby Croft Lane area when other motorists using the narrow road blocked Terry’s way and a police officer was able to arrest him at the scene.

Following his arrest Terry, of Wharf Bridge, Sowerby Bridge, immediately said he was sorry and told officers he hadn’t stopped because he was disqualified and had no insurance.

Terry pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving while banned and having no insurance and the court heard that the Corsa had been bought so he could start taking driving lessons when his existing disqualification ended in July.

But barrister Nigel Jamieson explained that the car, which was being stored at a friend’s, had to be moved straight away and Terry foolishly decided to take it the few miles from Elland to his home.

Mr Jamieson noted that if Terry had stopped for the police he would have been prosecuted for driving while banned, but he would have been in a far less serious situation than he was now.

Jailing Terry Recorder John Thackray told him that the dangerous driving was an appalling and disgraceful episode and he noted that the defendant had been given chances by the courts in the past.

He said it had been a determined attempt by Terry to evade the police and it only ended when other members of the public assisted the police in blocking his route.

The judge said Terry had driven over zebra crossings without slowing and if a child had been stepping out the consequences could have been catastrophic.

Terry was banned from driving for the next 28 months and he must take an extended retest before lawfully driving again.