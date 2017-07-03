Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager sped through Huddersfield streets at 90mph and then abandoned his car after crashing it.

The 16-year-old said he bought the vehicle for just £50 and blamed his antics on peer pressure from older boys.

The Lockwood teen, who had never been in trouble before, broke down in tears and apologised for his stupid behaviour when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to offences of dangerous driving and using a vehicle without a licence or insurance.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the boy’s Renault Megane caught the attention of police shortly after midnight on June 18 because one of the headlights wasn’t working.

They indicated at him to stop but he instead increased his speed and ran through a red light.

The teenager reached 60mph in a 30mph residential zone as he headed onto New Laithe Road in Lowerhouses.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He flew over a blind bend, paying no attention to oncoming traffic, mounting a kerb into one residential area and failing to pause at junctions.

Mr Wills said: “There were speed bumps, a mini roundabout and zebra crossing but despite these obstacles his speed increased to 90mph.”

The teenager ploughed into a Ford Galaxy sat stationary waiting for the lights to change on Newsome Road.

He then abandoned his car, forcing the police officer following him to chase him foot before detaining him nearby.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The driver of the Ford Galaxy fortunately only suffered minor injuries, the Huddersfield court was told.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that his client was at the time hanging around with older boys and “sucked into” offending.

He told magistrates: “The defendant bought the car for £50 and his idea was to try and do it up and use it for banger racing.

“He was with two other persons, one was older, and there’s been some encouragement there.

“It’s fully recognised by him that it was dangerous and he’s fortunate that the person he collided with wasn’t injured too severely.

“He’s acted utterly stupidly, made a bad decision and panicked.”

The teenager apologised to magistrates for his behaviour.

He tearfully told them: “It was a stupid idea and I’m really sorry – I was easily led.”

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month referral order and banned him from the road for 18 months.

He will have to take an extended retest before he can drive again and pay £85 costs plus £20 victim surcharge.