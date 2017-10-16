Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has been locked up for the vicious robbery of two men who were on a night out in Huddersfield town centre.

Leeds Crown Court heard Joshua Foster and another teenager began following 19-year-olds Christopher Kidd and Lewis Gifford as they made their way towards Huddersfield railway station in the early hours of August 27.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said the victims had spent the evening at a friend’s leaving do in the Parish Pub before heading for McDonald’s but then decided to get the last train home.

But when they reached the station the train had already gone and they were told the station was closing. Foster and his accomplice also asked about trains although they were Huddersfield residents.

There was a discussion among the four about getting taxis and Mr Kidd and Mr Gifford went to bank to withdraw £20 from a cash machine.

Mr Ahmed said they were told there was a taxi office close to a nearby car park and all four started walking in that direction but Foster and his accomplice then said they were feeling unwell. As Mr Kidd and Mr Gifford started to walk on they were both struck from behind.

Mr Kidd went down and was knocked unconscious when he hit the ground. His rucksack was taken and at one stage he remembered coming round and being kicked.

Mr Gifford was also knocked to the ground and they demanded his money. When he got up and tried to help his friend Foster got him in a headlock and was pushing his head towards a metal fence as he struggled to free himself. He told the pair he did not have any money and they took his iPhone before they ran off.

Mr Ahmed said Foster had been questioned about the robberies before he carried out two burglaries in the early hours of September 7 at a summerhouse of a home in Heaton Road, Paddock and a shed in Dudley Road, Marsh when two mountain bikes were stolen.

Police caught him riding one of the bikes a short time later.

Rachel Smith for Foster said he had got mixed up with the wrong crowd and made a foolish decision of trying to fit in with them.

She said: “He is ashamed and extremely remorseful.”

Foster, 18, of Manor Rise, Newsome, admitted the two robberies, two burglaries and damaging a door. He also asked for another robbery to be taken into consideration and was sent to a young offender institution for a total of 28 months.