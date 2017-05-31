Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teen magician Luke Lenihan has revealed how he was snubbed by Britain’s Got Talent bosses – despite wowing all four celebrity judges.

The 17-year-old performer has stunned the likes of boxers Anthony Joshua and Floyd Mayweather with his tricks, but failed to impress the show’s producers.

Luke, from Birchencliffe , performed tricks for the panel and was told by Simon Cowell his was “the most unique magic act ever” on the talent show.

But despite this, his performance never progressed to the live shows.

Writing on his Facebook page, Luke said: “I was called in by the producers of BGT to have a full audition in front of the celebrity judges that were being held in Manchester at the Lowry theatre. The day was extremely long and consisted of countless TV interviews and several reality scenes with other acts that were there.”

But Luke said he was “annoyed” after failing to make the next round.

“I was extremely looking forward to seeing what I could do on the live shows.”

Despite the blow, it seems nothing can hold the teen performer back.

He added: “When I look back it was probably for the [best] that it was never shown, because maybe I wouldn’t have met the likes of Mayweather and Joshua and the rest of my new friends and contacts that I’ve made so far this year.

“I feel so comfortable and confident about the direction my career is taking at the moment and I can’t wait to see the next chapter take place!”